After agreeing to co-sponsor an ordinance containing Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s redistricting plan, Council President C.J. Small has removed his name from the legislation.

In a statement, Small called for a third-party study of the redistricting lines citing concerns from a number of residents, including the cofounder of a local voting education group.

“While I initially agreed to co-sponsor the mayor’s redistricting ordinance, in order to allow it to appear on the council agenda, after much consideration, I’ve decided it’s important to step back,” he said in the statement. “I appreciate all the hard work the administration has put into this process and map over the last few months, but it clearly continues to be of great concern to our citizens. It is important that our citizens know we will take seriously the input they provide over the coming weeks.”

In the absence of Small’s support, Council Vice President Gina Gregory and District 5 Councilman Joel Daves have stepped up to sponsor the ordinance.

“I’m grateful two of my colleagues have stepped up to sponsor the ordinance so it can move forward, and I applaud the administration for their willingness to fund a racial polarization study, if approved by the Council,” Small said. “I’m hopeful my colleagues will see the value of an independent

third-party study, which would allow all our citizens to feel confident in a final map.”

City spokesman Jason Johnson confirmed the administration would fund a racial voting polarization study if councilors approved it. It would take five votes to approve it.

Small has previously called on Stimpson’s administration to put the map under the scrutiny of a third-party review. Stimpson has previously mentioned that the redistricting work has been done by a third-party in former council attorney Jim Rossler.

In addition to Small, District 1 Councilman Cory Penn has previously called for a third-party review. On Friday, District 2 Councilman William Carroll said he would support a review of the map as well.

The final map presented to the City Council by the administration shows four districts containing a voting-age Black majority and a fifth district that has a non-white majority. Critics of the map say the Black voting age population could be higher than 51 percent in District 7 and the Black voting age population could be stronger in District 2 as well. Currently, the map shows Carroll’s district with a 63-percent Black voting age majority.