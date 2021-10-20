Weeks after a failed run for mayor, Municipal Judge Karlos Finley will be forced to reapply to keep his position with the city court.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the Mobile City Council confirmed it’s looking to fill the expired terms of both Finley and Judge Bucky Thomas, who both serve in a part time capacity.

Prospective applicants for the positions must be members in good standing of the Alabama Bar Association and must meet other requirements laid out in the city code, according to the statement.

Resumes from prospective applicants must be submitted to City Clerk Lisa Carroll-Lambert’s office by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Finley came in third in the Aug. 24 mayoral election, finishing behind Mayor Sandy Stimspon and runner-up Councilman Fred Richardson. Finley finished with 4,876 votes, or 14 percent of the total, according to certified municipal election results. Richardson got 7,568 votes, or 22 percent of the total. Stimpson won without a runoff with 21,365 votes, or 62 percent of the total.

Council Vice President C.J. Small said the terms were up for Thomas and Finley and the body wanted to give four new council members an opportunity to choose the future judges.

“We’re opening up the process for new councilors to make a choice,” Small said. “Both judges can re-apply.”

In a text message, Finley wrote that he intends to re-apply for the position. Thomas did not immediately return a call seeking comment for this story.