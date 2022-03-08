After weeks of debate, the Mobile City Council voted Tuesday to table an ordinance that would ban camping on public property.

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, a co-sponsor of the ordinance, called to table the measure at a pre-conference meeting, citing remaining questions from his colleagues. Most of the questions were related to how the policy would impact the city’s homeless population.

“The questions are legitimate and we need to try to get those answered,” he said.

Reynolds vowed, however, to revive the ordinance once the questions are answered.

“I ask this knowing full well it will be removed from the table when we get answers,” he said. “I plan to introduce a resolution in the coming week to make sure we get answers so this doesn’t fall by the wayside.”

Reynolds wants to know how many homeless shelter beds are available, how many service providers exist and he wants to find out more about mental health care options before moving forward on the ordinance.

Debate over the exact number of homeless impacted by an urban camping ban has been part of an ongoing discussion of the ordinance for months. Housing First’s point-in-time count pegs the number of homeless Mobilians to 650 to 800, while another 200 are believed to be in encampments around the city. But homeless advocates, as well as the statewide chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and Southern Poverty Law Center, believe the number could actually be 10 times higher.

In a letter to the council, those entities asked for the ordinance to be tabled permanently, or voted down because it, most likely, would be considered unconstitutional.

“Instead, we ask that this body focus on solutions that will end homelessness in our communities, such as affordable housing for people who are unhoused or at risk of homelessness or housing instability,” according to the letter.

The proposal, the letter states, would likely violate the Fourth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. The proposal would violate the Eighth Amendment, according to the letter, because there isn’t enough housing for the unsheltered who would be impacted by the law.

The proposal also likely violates the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, according to the letter. This is the case, again, because of “insufficient alternatives” to sleeping outside, or camping in the rights-of-way.

The proposal could violate the Fourth and Fourteenth amendments because of the seizure of personal property it would cause without the ability for recourse through the legal system.

“The Supreme Court has held that merely providing some advance notice, without any meaningful opportunity to dispute the seizure and destruction of a person’s home, does not satisfy the requirements of due process under the Fourteenth Amendment,” according to the letter. “The proposed ordinance makes it a crime for an unhoused person to leave unattended clothing, sleeping bags, backpacks, or cookware underneath a bridge or in a park or on other public property. The ordinance does not state what law enforcement should do with that property, but other courts have found that it violates the Fourth Amendment to seize and/or destroy unhoused people’s unabandoned property after balancing a municipality’s interests in taking the property against an unhoused person’s interests in their personal belongings.”

While the letter references bed capacity of just over 600, a homeless advocate named Elizabeth Chipalich said the total number of people without shelter in Mobile County is much higher than the 650 to 800 referenced by Housing First. Chipalich told councilors the Mobile County Public School Systems has a census of 3,000 homeless students.

At least part of the discrepancy can be attributed to the difference in the definition of homeless used by Housing First and the school system. While the schools consider homeless students to include those who are living with a relative or couch surfing, Housing First’s definition of homelessness means living in a place not suitable for human habitation.

“The intention of ordinances is to help the public as a whole,” Chipalich said. “This ordinance will have a negative impact on both the housed and homeless populations.”

Chipalich also said the ordinance would increase crime in the city.

“Desperate people do desperate things,” she said. “This ordinance will push already suffering people over the edge.”

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones said he agreed with the vote to table the ordinance given that there are gaps in service. Like Reynolds, he wants to revisit it when those questions are answered and the gaps are closed.