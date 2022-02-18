The Mobile City Council could give President C.J. Small the authority to hire an attorney to review the redistricting map submitted by Mayor Sandy Stimpson at its meeting on Tuesday.

At its regular 10:30 a.m. meeting, the council will consider a resolution that allows Small to negotiate a retainer agreement with an outside attorney or consultant to not only review the lines, but also conduct a racial polarization study of voting patterns in the city.

In a phone interview, Small said he sponsored the resolution to help ease the concerns of residents who’ve questioned the redistricting process.

“Many citizens have asked at meetings and at community members if we’ve conducted a racial polarized voting study,” he said. “A few have had doubts about … (the lines). They’re asking to have someone without a dog in the fight to take a look.”

This action comes more than a week after Stimpson submitted his final draft of a redistricting map using information from the 2020 U.S. Census to the council. The council now has six months to act upon, or make changes to Stimpson’s map before it goes into effect, per the Zoghby Act, the state law establishing Mobile’s current form of government.

Stimpson’s office supports a racial polarized voting study and has previously stated it would find money in the budget for it if the council approved it. It’s unclear if there’s enough support among councilors to approve it.

Stimpson has previously told councilors his office has employed a third-party consultant to redraw the lines. However, that third-party consultant is attorney Jim Rossler, who has previously worked with both the council and administration in various capacities.

Support for an outside consultant among councilors is unclear as well. Five of seven members would need to approve the resolution for it to pass. District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds has said he will abstain from all votes related to redistricting because he wants to get annexation done first.

Stimpson’s final draft shows a Black voting-age majority in four of seven council districts and a fifth district without a White majority. Opponents have argued that the 51 percent of Black voters in District 7 is not strong enough to give the historically underrepresented population an opportunity to elect the candidate of their choice.