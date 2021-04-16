After months of holding remote meetings, the Mobile City Council will begin holding in-person meetings on Tuesday, April 27.

The council held virtual meetings longer than any other elected body among the major cities in the state since Gov. Kay Ivey allowed the practice last year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meetings will resume at Government Plaza, located at 205 Government St., at 10:30 a.m. The council has been meeting remotely continuously since August. Birmingham began meeting remotely continuously since January.

Council President Levon Manzie made the announcement at the council’s weekly meeting Tuesday.

“We have a lot to be thankful and grateful for as a community,” he said in a statement. “One of those things is the return to Government Plaza for this great legislative body. I look forward to being back in our normal setting on April 27 and being able to have the highest level of transparency for our citizens and stakeholders as possible.”

The council will be following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing. Also, Government Plaza officials require that a face covering be worn throughout the building until the end of the month.