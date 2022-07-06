Lagnia-POD S2, Ep26

A Mobile City Councilman was arrested for public intoxication during the Fourth of July weekend and spent a night in jail in Baldwin County.

Lagniappe’s editorial staff dives into the latest news in this week’s podcast. Other topics include:

• The Mobile Police Department rolled out ShotSpotter for the holiday weekend. While the technology is designed to distinguish between fireworks and gunfire, that doesn’t account for residents who shoot into the air.

• Lagniappe sportswriter Tommy Hicks talks about his interview with Jerry Glanville concerning the new Major League Football league.

• Austal employees were terminated for not receiving a COVID vaccine, and now they’re suing claiming they were discriminated against.

All this and more by hitting play…