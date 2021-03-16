In a letter to Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Director John Cooper, Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson complained about a disparity between communities west of Interstate 65 and communities east of Interstate 65 when it comes to funding from the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

Richardson, who is running for mayor, asked Cooper to audit the last two decades of projects both east and west of the interstate that were approved by the organization, which is made up of local leaders including Richardson. He has asked Cooper to suspend MPO funding if the audit turns up a wide disparity.

“I believe it will show that less than [10 percent] of all the hundreds of millions spent over this time span went to the 100,000 living east of I-65,” Richardson wrote. “Sir, if my concerns turn out to be valid, I request that you order all MPO funding for Mobile be suspended until such time this prima facie case of benign neglect is corrected — even if an MPO is created just for the city of Mobile, where board members will be more reflective and concerned for all citizens, neighborhoods, streets and roads.”

One issue with Richardson’s request is the local MPO gets its funding on the approval of the Federal Highway Administration, another federal agency, and ALDOT during a four-year certification cycle, Kevin Harrison, South Alabama Regional Planning Commission transportation director, said.

During the last certification review two years ago, Harrison said he included complaints from Richardson and Councilman Levon Manzie over an apparent disparity in funding between the east and west areas of the city and the board still cleared the overview. In fact, in the last 30 years, the Mobile MPO has received accolades during the certification review process, Harrison said.

Also, the issue is more nuanced than Richardson makes it out to be in the letter, Harrison said. Since the 1970s, the MPO has dealt with funding exclusively for increased capacity, which means dealing with congestion. Those projects are typically designated for areas west of I-65, Harrison said, because that’s where the majority of development is taking place and where new subdivisions are being built.

“Zeigler Boulevard is a good example,” Harrison said. “The entire Zeigler Boulevard corridor is about to be under construction. That’s not because it’s west of I-65; it’s based on need, period.”

Of the 15 projects the MPO board has approved for the years 2020 to 2023, three are east of I-65, according to documents on the MPO website. Those projects include $7 million for Dauphin Street between Sage Avenue and Springhill Medical Center. There is also funding for improved signalization on Government Street from Broad Street to the Bankhead Tunnel.

“I understand his concern if you look at the dollar amounts,” Harrison said. “Other projects are more expensive, but at the same time, it’s where the need is as far as capacity is concerned.”

Richardson and others have argued St. Stephens Road needs additional capacity. At issue for the MPO is the road is a U.S. highway and the board’s funds are spent on local road issues, Harrison said.

“MPO funds are never used for a shielded route,” Harrison said. “MPO funds, since 1971, have been spent on non-shielded routes that are the responsibility of cities and counties.”

Despite this, he said, the MPO commissioned a study on the needs of U.S. Highway 45, including possible projects and price tags.

“They came up with recommendations and some are pricey,” Harrison said.