Two members of the Mobile City Council called for a third party to review Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposed redistricting maps, as concerned citizens and the Southern Poverty Law Center argue as drawn, the plan violates a portion of the Voting Rights Act.

Council President C.J. Small was the first member to call for a review from a “reputable” third party after a number of residents spoke out against the current map because it failed to create a fourth Black-majority district, according to voting age population. Stimpson’s office is still working on the plan, but it must submit a final proposal to the council as an ordinance by Feb. 12. At that point, councilors will have a chance to make changes to the plan over the next six months. If councilors cannot get five votes to approve those changes, if there are any, then Stimpson’s plan goes into effect.

“I’m not an expert in drawing lines,” Small said. “That’s one reason I’m asking for a reputable third party to look at this. I’m asking the administration to use all resources available to help ease the minds of citizens.”

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn also asked for a third party to review the mayor’s plan. Penn suggested, as well, the administration use a racial polarization voting study to help create a more equitable proposal. Racial polarization studies have been used previously in court cases to help prove the impact of voting power dilution. Racially polarized voting is evident, according to studies, when the choice of candidate by a historically disadvantaged group is different than the choice of the rest of the electorate.

“We can’t deny systemic racism has been in place here in the past,” he said. “People are coming down here because they’ve been impacted by it.”

Having an “outside party” look at the data, Penn said, would stress the importance of the decision the council and mayor have to make.

“This is an important decision for the next 10 years,” he said. “It’s about giving them the opportunity to choose who they want. It’s not about whether there is a Black person or White person on the council. Representation is important.”

The council discussion came after a number of residents, including several local pastors, spoke out about Stimpson’s plan. The issue for the vast majority of speakers was the plan’s apparent failure to fully flip District 7 to majority Black when the voting age population is considered.

The Rev. L.C. Green, who lives in District 6 and pastors a church in District 7, said he was “really concerned” about the numbers, especially when it comes to voting age. As an example, he said, there are five people in his household, but only two are of voting age.

“When we talk about majority-minority districts, let’s make sure we consider people of voting age,” he said.

The Rev. Cleveland McFarland appealed to the administration’s practice of seeking out best practices in making his argument against the currently proposed district lines. He told councilors best practices in this case would be to avoid a legal battle that could cost taxpayers money and make sure the map creates a fourth Black-majority district based on voting age population to reflect the Black-majority city.

“Now, more than ever, we need the mayor and the City Council to use best practices to avoid pitfalls,” he said. “We’re on the verge of a costly mistake for city taxpayers because the maps are not in keeping with federal law.”

Wade Perry agreed, while also acknowledging that redistricting is “tough.” He also equated the openness within the redistricting process to future debates over annexation.

“We’re going to end up in the right place in terms of minority-majority,” he said. “Either the mayor and council will do it, or the federal courts will get involved.”

Southern Poverty Law Center’s Caren Short wrote in a statement on the organization’s website that as it stands, the mayor’s plan “likely violates” Article 2 of the Voting Rights Act because it doesn’t allow for four majority-Black districts in terms of voting age population.

Using the general population, Stimpson’s plan would give District 7 a Black majority of almost 52 percent. However, when using the voting age population, that Black majority shrinks to about 48 percent. While this would still mean Black voters would be the largest group within District 7, it falls short of a clear majority. This is the issue, Short wrote.

“As a result, the Black population of District 7 would not actually have the voting majority to elect a Black-preferred candidate,” Short wrote. “That is a distinction with a huge legal difference. Instead of a lawful plan that ensures fair representation for the next decade, the mayor’s map could be an unlawful one that dilutes the political power of Black voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.”

When asked by District 6 Councilman Scott Jones if the proposal currently meets all local, state and federal laws, city attorney Ricardo Woods said “yes.” However, he acknowledged that work was continuing on the mayor’s plan.

“We’re not finished yet,” Woods said. “We’re still working through the process. What people are asking for is not unreasonable. Does it meet the requirements as it stands now? Yes, it does. Are we still working toward more? Yes, we are.”

District 2 Councilman William Carroll said Stimpson’s office could claim they were following the law because the Supreme Court’s decision in Shelby V. Holder “shredded” the Voting Rights Act.

Some of the council’s White members pushed back on the arguments against Stimpson’s plan.

“There is absolutely no requirement in federal law that the council has to have four Black members,” District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said. “It requires an equal opportunity for voters to elect people who look like them. There is no requirement that the election process ends up with ‘X’ number of Blacks or ‘X’ number of Whites.”

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones pointed to the election of Stimpson in a Black-majority city and the election of Sam Jones in a White-majority city to minimize the importance of race in voting outcomes.

However, Carroll pushed back, saying this was about individual districts and not citywide elections.

“In order for us to have a chance to be elected, we have to have an electorate that gives us an opportunity,” he said. “If I have 600 people on a farm, let’s say, and 20 others on the farm are making the decision for those 600 … then the 600 people aren’t represented.”