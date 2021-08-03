The Mobile City Council voted down a resolution that would’ve given councilors unfettered access to city email accounts, about two weeks after Councilman Fred Richardson was cut off from his account for failure to complete cybersecurity training.

Richardson had sponsored the resolution after he was locked out of his city email account after refusing to complete a mandatory cybersecurity training issued by the city’s information technology department. Richardson has since had his email access restored and he has taken and passed the test in question.

At issue for Richardson is that he was directed to take the test from a city employee, which he said violated the Zoghby Act, a state law that set up the city’s current form of government.

“A city employee directed an elected official on what to do,” Richardson said. “It’s absolutely absurd.”

When asked specifically for his legal opinion, council attorney Chris Arledge told the board he didn’t think an employee ought to tell an elected official what to do. Richardson, who is running for mayor against Stimpson and three other challengers, said the kerfuffle over the email test is the latest in a series of acts that demonstrate the incumbent mayor’s willingness to move outside his authority.

“The overreaching is going way overboard,” Richardson said. “It seems to me some members of the council think city employees should tell council what to do. If they don’t support this that is what they are saying.”

The vote failed after the five members in attendance at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3 also denied a request from Richardson to hold the item over a week. Only Richardson voted to approve the resolution, while Council President Levon Manzie, Councilman Joel Daves and Councilman John Williams voted against it. Councilwoman Bess Rich abstained from the vote.

Manzie said he voted against the resolution because the issue had been resolved. He said he spoke with Stimpson, called Richardson and worked out a deal that allowed the councilman to gain back access to his email account while he agreed to take the test.

“I’m not in support of moving forward on this,” he said. “The issue has been resolved.”

However, Manzie added that the incident could be a learning experience.

“I’m hopeful that as we move forward we can learn from this,” Manzie said. “If a test needs to be taken in the future let the City Clerk know and she can disseminate the message. We have a council president and vice president, let them know ahead of time.”

Daves was much more blunt for his reasons for voting against the resolution. He said cities and counties all over the country are dealing with hackers who can take hold of workers’ and residents’ personal information because someone opens up an email they shouldn’t have. It can cost these entities money to fix the problem once it occurs.

“We can’t allow one city councilperson to put the city at risk by failing to take the training,” he said. “I’m not going to support it.”