Members of the Mobile City Council have introduced a new redistricting map that one representative calls a compromise between Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposal and a plan drawn up by a community coalition and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The map, sponsored by District 1 Councilman Cory Penn, District 2 Councilman William Carroll and District 4 Council Ben Reynolds would still make District 7 a Black voting age majority district, but would increase it to 53 percent. Stimpson’s proposal left the Black majority at about 51 percent.

The map tweaks a few lines from the community group map, Reynolds said in a phone interview Friday afternoon. He called the map a “compromise” that he hopes can gain the support of the needed supermajority of councilors. If councilors can’t get a supermajority to approve any of the maps on the agenda by a deadline of Aug. 12, Stimpson’s proposal automatically goes into effect.

“It doesn’t appear that there are five votes for the mayor’s plan and it doesn’t appear there are five votes for the community plan,” Reynolds said. “It’s important we have consensus on a plan and not just default to the mayor’s plan.”

Reynolds said he believes the newest map could garner the support of both residents and Stimpson.

“We made changes to District 7 to satisfy the outcry for 53 percent Black voting age population,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s going to be five votes for this either, but it allows us to get feedback on it.”

Approval of the newest map, Reynolds said, would show the council is listening to residents. It will also show the body can work together on the “best way forward for the city,” as possible votes on annexation, Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex and the Civic Center loom on the horizon.

“Everyone can sort of look at this as a way to move past racial division,” Reynolds said.

As for a previous vow to abstain on redistricting votes until the city deals with annexation, Reynolds said he has now been presented an annexation plan and therefore plans to vote in the affirmative on the new redistricting map.

The map in question is set to be introduced at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2. If a redistricting vote takes place, it will most likely happen at a meeting a week later on Aug. 9. The deadline to pass a redistricting map is Friday, Aug. 12.