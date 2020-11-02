Mobile County 911 Director Charlie McNichol has been hit with his second alcohol-related charge in slightly more than two years. According to the Daphne Police Department, McNichol was found asleep behind the wheel of his district-issued SUV at 4 a.m. Saturday Oct. 31. The arrest report does not indicate whether he submitted to a breathalyzer, but it notes McNichol’s condition was “drunk.”

He posted a $1,000 bond and was released at approximately 3:37 p.m. the same day. His court date is tentatively set Dec. 8.

Last October, McNichol pleaded guilty to a charge of public intoxication in Spanish Fort Municipal Court after he was arrested for allegedly being asleep behind the wheel of his district-issued SUV. There, Judge Derek Rose ordered McNichol to pay court costs and attend a Level II DUI class. If he remained free of criminal charges for six months — through March 2020 — the charge was set to be dismissed.

McNichol has worked at the Mobile County Communications District (911 Board), since 2013. He was appointed as director in July 2016, after the board terminated the employment of Gary Tanner following an internal investigation of management practices.

McNichol is a former assistant police chief with the city of Daphne, and later became an enforcement coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Mobile, where he was forced to resign after being convicted of a misdemeanor for leaking sensitive information related to the criminal case against former Orange Beach Mayor Steve Russo.

While he dodged questions about his 2018 arrest, McNichol issued a statement today acknowledging he has “a problem that I will need help fixing.”

“I do and will accept responsibility for my actions,” he wrote. “This is serious to me and I look forward to better days. Truly I am sorry for the embarrassment to my family, my employer and co-workers and this community that I love. All prayers and support are appreciated.”

Lagniappe has sought comment from 911 Board Member Stephen Bowden. The board typically meets the second Thursday of every month, but has called a special meeting for this Wednesday, Bowden said.