The Mobile County Commission held a special meeting this afternoon to approve an agreement between the county, the city of Mobile and SALP, LLC for the development of a warehousing and distribution park at the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and Theodore Dawes Road, across the interstate from the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The county and city will each provide an economic incentive of up to $3 million for the construction of a roadway through the property, which will be built by the developer but reimbursed and accepted for maintenance by the county as a part of the agreement. The Mobile City Council is scheduled to vote on the agreement tomorrow. More details are expected to be disclosed afterward, but County Attorney Jay Ross said today the 485-acre site, owned by Burton Property Group, is slated for at least a 65,000 square-foot distribution center for an auto parts supplier, providing as many as 65 jobs.

“Burton anticipates closing on the property sometime in June but they needed this agreement to make the next step with the development group,” Ross said. The site can accommodate several distribution centers and Ross said additional developments are pending.

At the meeting today, Commissioner Randall Dueitt said he followed the progress of the development since “long before” he joined the commission last year, and “ it’s an exciting project not only for my district but for all of Mobile County and for the economic impact it will have for years to come.

In 2017, Amazon opened a 362,000-square-foot “sortation center” in Mobile, which reportedly provides 360 jobs year-round and as many as 1,000 jobs during the holiday season. The next year, Walmart opened a 2.5 million-square-foot distribution center across Interstate 10, a $135 million investment providing 550 full-time jobs.

Ross said before the Germany-based grocer ALDI chose a site in Loxley for its new regional headquarters and distribution center, it also considered the Burton property.

“The intention is a distribution park,” he said. “I think you’re going to see similar business to what is on the northwest corner of Theodore Dawes Road and Interstate 10. It won’t start all at once and will take time to build out.”