Students from Mobile County were on target during the National Archery in the Schools Program’s (NASP) 2021 Open and Championship. The event, which attracted almost 2,100 archers from 33 states, took place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) reported that 93 students from 13 schools from across the state competed. Four of them placed among the finalists in their respective divisions.

Causey Middle School in Mobile took first place in the Overall Middle School Division, and second place in the Overall Middle School Division of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO)/3D Challenge.

Carrie Daniels, an eighth-grader at Phillips Preparatory School in Mobile, claimed top honors in the Middle School Girls Division with a score of 294. Grace Feenstra, an eighth-grader at Causey Middle School, finished third in the Middle School Girls Division with a score of 293.

Hunter Horton, also in the eighth grade at Causey Middle School, was the runner-up in the Middle School Boys Division with a score of 292. Jace Law, in the fifth grade at Dawes Intermediate School in Mobile, claimed second place in the Elementary School Boys Division with a score of 283.

Other local archers making the top 10 in their divisions included Sandra Shropshire (seventh grade, Causey Middle School, fourth place in Middle School Girls Division, score of 291) and Ethan Wheat (sixth grade, Causey Middle School, seventh place in Middle School Boys Division, score of 288).

Scoring for the championship is based on Olympic-style, target archery in three divisions – elementary, middle and high school – and includes team and individual levels. A perfect score for an individual archer is 300 points.

Student archers from Alabama also placed in the Open portion of the event. For complete championship results, visit nasptournaments.org.

Bouncing back from COVID

According to the ADCNR, the Myrtle Beach event was the first in-person, national NASP championship to take place since 2019. Prior to the pandemic precautions of 2020, Alabama conducted eight regional qualifying tournaments in February and March. In place of an in-person state championship, trophies were awarded based on the regional scores.

NASP’s National Championship was conducted in a live virtual format, allowing students to shoot in their school’s gym under the observation of a neutral adult. Those scores were verified and tallied for a virtual ranking. Teams that competed in the virtual national championship were then eligible to compete at the in-person Myrtle Beach event.

Lisa Counselman, the archery coach at Causey Middle School, said in an ADCNR report the pandemic put a damper on last year’s season. However, her team was determined to make this season as normal as possible. The extra effort put into safety precautions allowed the team to focus on preparing for the event.

“This was the first time Causey has taken a team to the championship,” she said. “We began our season in July 2020 and worked non-stop until the event in June 2021. We knew going in that we had some tough competition, so taking first place in teams was an incredible feeling. When I saw the updated scores, I was overcome with emotions.”

Counselman had high praise for her archers who are heading into their freshman year this fall.

“Grace Feenstra, who is one of our team captains, and Hunter Horton were eighth-graders when they competed at the event,” she said. “Seeing them shoot so incredibly well made their wins even more special. It was their first trip to the championship and they definitely made it count.”

Feenstra’s finish in the Overall Girls Division made her eligible to participate in a scholarship shoot-off.

“That was very exciting to witness,” Counselman said. “She overcame a lot of nerves, and walked away with a $1,000 scholarship that she can use toward any college of her choosing.”

Counselman also recruited some excellent fifth-grade archers from Dawes Intermediate to accompany the Causey team. One of them was Law.

“Jace has taken lessons with Coach Joshua Clarke for two years and also attended bull’s-eye and 3D practices with Causey leading up to the championship,” she said. “He is very driven and self-motivated and has worked very hard to accomplish this goal.”

This fall, Law will begin the sixth grade at Causey and will officially draw his bow for the school’s archery team.

Strong showing

Daniels also trained with Clarke. A former student archer himself, Clarke shot for Alma Bryant High School in Irvington from 2009 to 2012 and knows just how difficult the competition can be.

“I am proud of Carrie and her hard work,” he said. “She has come a long way since she first started.”

In addition to placing in the championship, Daniels, Feenstra, Shropshire, Law and Wheat were named Academic Archers. The NASP Academic Archer program recognizes students who maintain high academic achievement while enjoying the sport of archery. Student archers are nominated by their coaches to be included in the program.

“This is one of the strongest showings ever on the world stage by Alabama’s student archers,” said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship, a University of South Alabama graduate. “Their determination and dedication to both archery and academics will serve them well in other aspects of life.”

The NASP was founded in Kentucky in 2002 and has since spread throughout the country. In Alabama, the NASP is a joint venture between the ADCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division and the Alabama Department of Education. Each year, more than 4,000 student archers from 125 schools across Alabama compete for a chance to qualify for the state, national and world championships.

The Alabama NASP State Championship is set to return to the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on April 7-8, 2022. During the event, ADCNR will be awarding up to $10,000 in scholarships to qualifying archers.