Golf is getting a new life in Mobile County.

The Mobile County Commission approved the purchase of the 100-acre Linksman Golf Course for $850,000. Current plans have the course opening by Spring 2023.

The course is located in the Riviere Du Chien neighborhood near Halls Mill Road in West Mobile. The course closed around 2006 and hasn’t been used since. The property is currently owned by the Watts family.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

A vandalism hit in 2017 thwarted an effort to get the course running again. The perpetrators caused severe damage, breaking all the windows in the clubhouse, smashing all the toilets and some of the furniture and even damaging the course itself. As a result, the course didn’t reopen.

Commissioner Randall Dueitt has made the purchase a priority since his election and personally negotiated the sale with the Watts family. He said he was able to secure the selling price down from the asking price of $1.25 million. The county will use GOMESA Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act funds to make the purchase.

Dueitt told commissioners Thursday he believes the course will be a great addition to the community and provide enhanced access to Mobile waterways and a new venue for school golf teams to use.

The golf course has roughly 5,500 feet of waterway access. Current plans call for a kayak launch site into Dog River which connects with the Blueway Trail.

Mobile Council President CJ Small and former councilman John Williams spoke in favor of the project during the meeting, saying the expanded waterway access and benefit to visitors and residents of the city make the project a public good.

The next phase will be the bidding process for the rehabilitation of the property. Renovation for the facilities and course will cost between $3 million and $5 million. Dueitt said the conditions of the golf course itself make it unplayable at this time, but it “isn’t horrible.” He told Lagniappe previously the Watts family has worked to maintain the property.

“It’s pretty inexpensive compared to building new,” Dueitt said.

Renovations would likely include installing a new irrigation system and pumps; building a clubhouse; redoing all the fairways, tee boxes and greens; and making repairs, perhaps doing some replacement, of the cart paths. There will likely be some adjustments to the course as well.

Commission attorney Jay Ross said the sale is prepared to close and all surveys and studies have been completed. There are some encroachment issues on some parts of the course, but nothing that would prevent moving forward.

Dueitt said he has a strong relationship with the neighborhood and property owners will work with him for solutions. The encroachment problems are minimal, he said and involved fencing and a temporary structure.