The search for a new Mobile County Circuit Judge is down to three names, according to a statement from the Mobile County Judicial Commission.

The commission narrowed its search to James Know Boteler III, William Robert (Bill) Lancaster and Michael Paul Windom. Those three names will be sent to Gov. Kay Ivey, who will make the final decision on a replacement for retiring Circuit Judge Judge John Lockett.

Lockett announced in February his plans to retire at the end of May after 20 years on the bench. He is the last remaining Democrat on the county bench. He was first appointed as a judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit of Mobile County in 1999 and served as the presiding circuit judge from 2017 until Judge Michael Youngpeter assumed the role earlier this year.