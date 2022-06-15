Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson confirmed he was suspended by the state’s Judicial Inquiry Commission, he told Lagniappe in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

Patterson said Wednesday’s ruling is in response to three complaints he previously received. In one complaint, Patterson said he told a defendant it would be wise to avoid becoming someone’s “girlfriend in prison.” In another, he said he prevented a defendant from slowing down trial proceedings by hiring and firing attorneys. A third complaint is based on his lawsuit against the state over court funding.

“The people in power don’t like it,” he said. “I don’t talk nice to prisoners and I use salty language. I never dropped the S-bomb or the F-bomb, although people said I have.”

No serious complaints were ever made about him, Patterson said.

“There’s no graft, no corruption, nothing illegal,” he said. “I’m just a guy who’s a different kind of judge.”

Patterson questions the motive behind the suspension and the speed at which a punishment was levied. He said he had recently received a letter asking if he would like to attend mediation for “dispute resolution.” He said he was in the process of answering that letter by the July 17 deadline when the state court system notified him today he would be suspended.

“Somebody’s behind this,” he said. “This is because I speak to prisoners in a language they understand.”

There is no timetable yet for the suspension, Patterson said. He and the state still need to work out issues in a fee dispute.

Patterson’s courtroom antics have made headlines in the past. He referred to Gov. Kay Ivey as “meemaw” in a 2020 order. An action he pointed to as a possible motive for the suspension, saying the order made news six months after it was issued.

In 2019, he publicly apologized after facing backlash for asking a pool of potential jurors that included at least one Asian American whether everyone there spoke “Engrish.”