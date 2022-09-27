A “historic” $216 million county budget will bring the long-sought Mobile County Aquatic Center much closer to reality.

Mobile County Commission Chairwoman Connie Hudson, a longtime champion of the proposed county aquatic facility, told Lagniappe following a meeting Monday, Sept. 26, $10 million will be directed to the project. She said the appropriation puts the project closer to striking distance.

The Fiscal Year 2023 budget posted a nearly $20 million year-over-year increase due to a $45 million carryover in unspent funds from the previous year and increases in sales taxes and property assessments. Commissioners set aside $37 million of that carryover for one-time capital improvements, with the aquatic center single-handedly tying up 27 percent of the funds.

The 40,000-square-foot aquatic building with an indoor pool will be built adjacent to the county’s soccer complex on Halls Mill Road, near the intersection of I-65 and I-10. Long-term plans for the aquatic center include an additional 50-meter outdoor swimming pool in a follow-up phase.

Up to this point, Hudson has managed to pull together between $6 million and $7 million for the center, mainly through a $3 million pledge by the Mobile City Council and another $3 million coming from the county’s ARPA allocation.

This additional funding announced Monday brings the Mobile Aquatic Center within $5 million of being fully funded, Hudson said. She said estimates are that the facility could cost between $18 million and $21 million. She hopes the county’s school system will step up to cover the funding shortfall.

In February, Hudson approached the Mobile County Board of Education seeking a $5 million partnership for the construction of the aquatic facility. The Mobile County Public School System has no swimming pools of its own and only has local access to Bishop State Community College’s pool. Hudson told school board members the new center would be a critical way to expand local opportunities for school-based swim teams. The board has yet to provide an answer concerning the request.

“We’re going to be talking more with the school board now that we’re as close as we are,” Hudson said. “I think if we had what was requested at the school board at this point, we’d be able to get into Phase 1.”

Mobile County Board of Education Chairman Bill Foster told Lagniappe no formal discussions in support of or against contributing to the facility have taken place. He said Hudson having garnered the funding she has now could reignite the topic among school officials.

Foster said all recommendations have to come from Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill, and the board would then vote to approve or deny them. He said he would bring up the matter with Threadgill soon.