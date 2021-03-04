The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has entered into a consent order with a Mobile County cement manufacturer for air and water quality violations recorded last year. According to a notice posted Friday, the Holcim manufacturing facility in Theodore failed to maintain records required under its permits, failed to conduct monitoring required under its permits, failed to conduct monthly best management practice (BMP) inspections required under its permits, and submitted a discharge monitoring report two months after a deadline had expired.

ADEM visited the facility in August 2019 to conduct a permit inspection and noted no onsite BMP inspection had been performed since April 2019. In November 2019, ADEM returned to conduct an air inspection. The department allegedly requested records that were not available at the time and were not provided by the company afterward.

Holcim contracted with a third party environmental consulting firm to conduct an “environmental gap analysis to review the permittee’s environmental permit requirements and assess any missing or incomplete recordkeeping between 2015 and 2019.” The analysis confirmed ADEM’s findings.

In the consent order, Holcim neither admits nor denies the violations but agrees to pay a fine of $50,750. ADEM considers the offenses “serious violations,” but noted “the department is not aware of any irreparable harm to the environment resulting from these violations.”