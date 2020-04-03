The county has reported its fourth confirmed COVID-19 death, according to a statement from the Mobile County Health Department.

The individual was a 64-year-old male. He had a history of underlying medical conditions. He

presented to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms and was hospitalized.

“Everyone should take this (illness) very seriously and keep persons infected in their thoughts

and prayers,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mobile County and five reported deaths. Baldwin County has 26 confirmed cases and one reported death. Alabama currently has 1,352 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.

Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough

and shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health

officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that

proper precautions can be taken.

MCHD and the Alabama Department of Public Health encourages the general public to follow

the orders of the State Health Officer including limiting gatherings of 10 or more persons and

maintaining social distancing of 6 feet or more among other recommendations.

MCHD is reminding county residents to wash hands frequently, avoid touching your face, stay home when sick, avoid sick people, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.