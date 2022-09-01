When the Mobile County Democrat district attorney candidate voted in the May 2022 primary election, she says she voted for the best candidates down the ticket.

In most cases for a voter also running for public office, this would mean she was bubbling in her own name on May 24. However, Moshae Donald was uncontested as the Democratic Party candidate for DA and didn’t appear on the May ticket. In fact, most Democrats were uncontested for office in Mobile County — if there were qualified candidates from the party running at all in some races.

This lack of participation resulted in a pretty bare ballot for Democrats. To be specific, there were just three Democratic races on the Mobile County primary ballot, two of which were for Alabama Governor and U.S. Senator.

Instead of voting in the Democratic primary, voting records show Donald chose to participate in the GOP primary election — a practice permissible under Alabama voter registration laws. She said it was a calculated decision because she wanted her vote to have the most local impact.

“I am a Democratic candidate, and I am also a strategic, intelligent voter,” Donald said in an emailed statement. “I understood that several positions — our next District Court judge, our next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, for example — would be solely decided in the Republican Primary.”

She said there is nothing illegal or unethical about how she cast her vote and she did so in order to have the most local impact, especially for political offices with which she could have significant professional interaction if elected in November.

Two candidates competing for the Republican nomination for DA were also on the ballot — Buzz Jordan and Keith Blackwood. Asked how she voted in that race she said she “voted in every race for the person [she] thought would do the best job for the community.”

Donald’s campaign manager, Jason Fisher, who also serves as the Baldwin County Democratic Party chairman, says Democrat-affiliated voters crossing over in primaries is becoming more common as statewide participation in elections has slowed in recent years.

“They want to make sure their votes count,” Fisher said. “A lot of people did what they thought was a mainly pragmatic decision.”

The news of Donald’s vote became public earlier this week and has been used by Republican officials as proof the party needs to close its primary elections to non-members — something the Alabama Republican Party (ALGOP) executive committee overwhelmingly approved in a vote taken last month.

The Legislature would have to pass laws implementing a new primary system for the change to take effect.

“This is just one more example on why we need to enact party registration in Alabama. Democrats should be selecting their own party’s nominees, and Republicans must be allowed to do the same,” said Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl, when asked about the situation.

Wahl said the news was “hardly surprising” and noted that “scores” of Democratic Party voters were boasting on social media about crossing over in the May primary.

Most notably, Auburn University professor Anton DiSclafani, a self-proclaimed “left-leaning Democrat,” wrote an op-ed published by the New York Times in June stating he voted for Jay Hovey in the Senate District 27 Republican primary. Hovey ended up defeating three-time incumbent Tom Whately by one vote.

Failed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mo Brooks also accused Katie Britt of soliciting Democrat crossover votes during the Mary 24 primary.

Blackwood, who secured the GOP nomination for Mobile County DA, expressed little concern for Donald’s vote.

“Whoever Ms. Donald votes for is none of my business, but I certainly encourage her and everyone else to vote Republican on Nov. 8,” he said.

Asked about closed primaries, Blackwood said those kinds of decisions are ultimately up to the Republican Party, but he would be supportive of whatever decision is made.

Fisher, Donald’s campaign manager, said he believes her vote is being sensationalized in order to advocate for closed primaries. He said forcing a party registration system would ultimately hurt the GOP and be nothing more than a “political partisan purity test” that would result in more extreme candidates over reasonable ones.

Fisher said Donald is a threatening candidate for DA and information about how she voted likely percolated upward from local opposition research before becoming publicized.

“I don’t think this bothers the vast majority of people at all,” Fisher said. “I think her reasoning behind [her vote] makes perfect sense. This was probably intended to impact her candidacy, but I don’t see that playing out.”