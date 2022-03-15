In step with a growing trend of purchasing recreational and wetland conservation lands, the Mobile County Commission has been awarded $2.2 million in grant monies to purchase land near and around Halls Mill Creek.

The 261 acres to be acquired are located just north of the Interstate 10 and Higgins Road interchange near the Cypress Shores neighborhood and Tillmans Corner. Hall Mills Creek feeds into Dog River. The land will be a significant addition to the county’s more than 8,000 acres of owned real estate.

The grant money is being made available through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund to purchase and permanently preserve the wetlands in the Dog River Watershed and allow the county to protect critical vegetation and habitats for manatees and bald eagles. No local funds are required.

“This NFWF grant is another great opportunity for Mobile County Commission to leverage available resources; this time to preserve and protect our unique ecosystem, which is so important to our overall quality of life,” District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said.

According to the grant, the parcel to be purchased “consists of one of the largest, and most pristine, contiguous undeveloped acreages of bottomland hardwood wetlands remaining in the greater Dog River watershed.”

This latest grant announcement comes in light of a whole series of conservation initiatives by Mobile County. Over the past five years, the commission has been awarded more than $54 million in grants for environmental protection. This includes $30 million in 2021 for the Dauphin Island Causeway and Shoreline Habitat Restoration; $9.4 million in 2020 for a Living Shorelines Project near the Dauphin Island Causeway; and $12.7 million in 2017 for the county’s Salt Aire Shoreline Restoration project.

Hudson now commission president

District 2 Commissioner Connie Hudson assumed the role of commission president effective Monday and will serve through July 9, 2023. She will replace District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood who is rotating out of the position.

The Mobile County Commission’s president role rotates among the three elected commissioners who all serve 16 months within their four-year elected terms. Ludgood, who has been a commissioner since 2007 for District 1, served as president since she began her most recent term, on Jan. 1. Hudson was first elected in 2010.

As president, Hudson will chair meetings, sign documents, serve on various boards and serve as Mobile County’s chief elected official during a declared emergency or disaster.

Dueitt, who is in his first term in office, now moves into the position of vice president, and will assume presidential duties upon Hudson’s absence. Dueitt will serve as president in the final rotation beginning July 10, 2023, and will last through 2024.

Elm Street resurfacing

The city of Prichard will benefit from a long-anticipated $2.5 million street reconstruction project by the Mobile County Commission.

On Monday, commissioners awarded contracts for the grading, paving and relocation of water lines for a 0.6-mile portion of Elm Street between Telegraph Road and North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The combined work bid was awarded to Mobile-based John G. Walton Construction Company. This includes $1.9 million for grading and resurfacing and more than $600,000 for relocating existing water lines.

According to Mobile County spokesperson Sharee Broussard, the project dates back roughly a decade, with the project appearing in the county’s pay-as-you-go program log as early as 2014. She said this means preparation and planning for the work likely began around 2012.

During a conference hearing on Thursday, March 10, Ludgood expressed her relief and joy for the funding for the project finally getting into place.

“I know how much this means for Prichard and know how hard it’s been to get this done,” Ludgood said. “Grants saved the day.”

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told Lagniappe the project will help with flooding along the mostly residential street. He said the street has had no improvements in many years and the repaving will contribute to the overall appearance of the city.

Gardner said he has not been provided a timeframe for when construction will begin or end.