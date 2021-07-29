Mobile County’s Health Officer is encouraging vaccination and mask wearing as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to result in an increase in disease cases in the area.

In a statement, Dr. Bernard Eichold II noted that the percent of positive COVID-19 tests have increased recently. Two months ago, he said, the rate of positive tests was 3 percent, but now it’s at about 20 percent.

“MCHD encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said in the statement. “Studies show that fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to spread the virus to

others, even if they do get COVID-19.”

Eichold also encouraged the wearing of face coverings again when mingling with folks outside of immediate family.

“We need to halt disease transmission once again with masking and distancing as we encourage unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated to protect our families, friends, and community. These layers of protection will help break the vicious cycle and mutation of COVID-19 in our communities. Together, we can stop COVID-19.”