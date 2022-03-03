Mobile County Public Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold’s passing resemblance to Sir Patrick Stewart played a role at his official retirement press conference Thursday morning.

Mobile County Health Department employees worked together to transform an action figure of Stewart’s “X-Men” character “Professor X” into one resembling Eichold to celebrate the end of his 30-year career with the organization.

“Myself and another artist in the department put that together,” MCHD Employee Association President James Currie said about the action figure. “It’s a Patrick Stewart action figure from X-Men. We had someone sew a little white lab coat for him to wear.”

When asked about the action figure, Eichold praised the employees at MCHD.

“It’s a wonderful group of people I work with,” he said. “We all respect each other and work hard.”

In addition to the lab coat, the employees did artwork for the box and added a small toy cannon, similar to one the department uses to start physical activities.

“It’s so he can declare war on physical inactivity,” Currie said of the miniature cannon.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris kicked off the ceremony held in the courtyard of the MCHD headquarters in the Keeler Memorial Building on Bayou Street downtown. Harris honored Eichold and also named Dr. Kevin Michaels as the county’s new health officer.

“Bert has meant so much to me professionally,” Harris said. “I’ve learned so much about public health from him, but so many other things as well. There’s no one better example of making a difference in the community than Bert Eichold.”

Eichold first thanked the community and medical professionals for coming together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.

“The last two years have been very hard on everyone in our community,” he said. “I give thanks to all for the personal sacrifices they’ve made during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sacrifices individuals have made have made a difference.”

While Eichold told reporters after the ceremony he hopes the pandemic is coming to an end, he said the local community will be a “test tube” for the community, following the parades of Carnival season.

“We’ll have to watch the number of cases over the next two weeks,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll stay low.”

Eichold added that there would be more COVID-19 variants in the future, but professionals aren’t sure when they could become active.

Michaels, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, said he began thinking of becoming a public health officer after meeting Eichold as a medical student at the University of South Alabama.

“Meeting him cemented in my mind that I wanted to be a public health officer,” he said. “People would ask me what I wanted to do once I retired from the military and I’d tell people I wanted to be Mobile County’s public health officer.”

Michaels served in a public health role in the army, after receiving a medical degree from USA and a master’s in public health from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Once he retired from the Army, Michaels came back to Mobile and got a job at Ascension Providence Hospital and waited for the MCHD post to open up.

“Here I am,” he said. “I now have this great building and this great campus. I look forward to leading the people of Mobile County from a public health standpoint.”

While Michaels said it’s not yet time to “let the foot off the accelerator” when it comes to the pandemic, he does want to focus on the opioid crisis and mental health moving forward.

“Everybody wants to be able to drink clean water, to go outside and breathe clean air, so the tenets of public health are still very important,” Michaels said. “It’s all part of a safe environment to live in so we can reach our goals.”