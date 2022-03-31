More than a week after Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Police Chief Paul Prine held a news conference to point the finger at a “broken” criminal justice system for surging violent crime in the city, the circuit and district court judges of Mobile County held an unprecedented news conference of their own, refuting the allegation as both “offensive and false.”

Presiding Circuit Court Judge Michael Youngpeter — reading from prepared remarks and not fielding any questions afterward — said “some public officials” are engaging in a “political blame game” which is both “wrong and harmful.” Youngpeter admitted the courts are underfunded, but said the problem is multi-dimensional, and the judges cannot be blamed for an understaffed police department, or witnesses who won’t appear for hearings, or the efficiency of grand jury proceedings, or “eroded” family and social structures, or the widespread availability of guns and drugs.

“All the parts of this interconnected system must operate efficiently for it to work,” he said. “Certainly, the system works better if everyone maintains open communication and cooperation rather than attempting to pass or deflect blame. The public has a right to expect that their elected branches of government will work together to solve problems rather than hurl baseless political accusations at each other.”

Youngpeter went on to reiterate that although trials and hearings were postponed or delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the courts adopted new technologies and procedures to ensure all cases moved within time limits established by state law. Youngpeter said he received statewide data from the pandemic indicating Mobile County held more trials and disposed of more felony indictments than any other circuit in the state between March 2020 and December 2021.

He also touched on the subject of bonds, which District Attorney Ashley Rich and others have pointed to as being too lenient. As he has stated in the past, Youngpeter said bonds are required under state law, and the U.S. Constitution prohibits “excessive bail.”

“Our judges give bonds when they are required to do so, but if the offenses are violent, the bonds are significant and other conditions may be added,” he said. “Also, bonds may be revoked when a defendant on bond engages in a new criminal conduct. The revocation of bonds happens multiple times every day in the courthouse. The political charge that judges simply keep giving violent criminals bond over and over again is just false. And that political charge is disappointing and distracting.”

Youngpeter concluded that “the proper answer is not to politically pressure the courts, but instead to take steps to change the law or amend the Constitution.”

As Lagniappe previously reported, as of March 22, 142 murder cases were waiting to be determined by a grand jury, while 193 murder cases were awaiting trial. There are currently 125 individuals free on bail who are charged with murder.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office said they were not aware of today’s news conference and have no immediate response to Youngpeter’s remarks. The full statement is reprinted below.

Statement of the Circuit and District Judges 3/31/22

I know it is very unusual for a judge to call a press conference. There is a reason for that; judges are absolutely prohibited from making public comments about pending cases.

The statement I make today, however, is not about a particular pending case. It is about an attack on the justice system and the judges themselves. The concern of the judges — and why I am speaking today — is that such an unprecedented, unwarranted and unacceptable attack undermines the ability of the courts to do their jobs in the future. Citizens having respect and faith in the court system is crucial to a healthy, effective and independent court system.

Over the last several weeks, crime — specifically gun-related crime — has been at the forefront of the news. Last week, some public officials claimed the criminal justice system is broken, that the system is contributing to the wave of violence, and that our judges are essentially accomplices to violent crime. That is offensive and false.

We share the frustration and concern of other citizens and public officials about the upsurge in violent crime. We are fathers, mothers, and grandparents. We live in this community too. But the political “blame game” is both wrong and harmful. We understand – and public officials understand it too — that there is no easy fix for the rise in violent crime in Mobile and nationwide. But the judges certainly cannot be blamed for: the shortfall in Mobile Police Officers of over 100 positions, the failure of witnesses to appear for hearings and trial, family structures that are eroded or broken, the popularization of violence in our entertainment and culture, the continued explosion in the sale of illegal drugs and guns (which are making their way into the hands of younger and younger persons), and an underfunded court system.

The charge that the criminal justice system in Mobile is broken is wrong. It is not broken. You should know that the criminal justice system consists of several parts, all of which are interconnected and essential. Once a police officer makes an arrest, there is an initial appearance, arraignment and bond hearing in district court. If requested, there is a preliminary hearing in district court. If the district judge finds probable cause that a defendant committed an offense, the case is sent to the grand jury. The grand jury proceedings are conducted solely by the District Attorney’s Office. The courts have no control over which matters are presented to the grand jury or when such matters are presented. If an indictment is returned by the grand jury, only then is it assigned to a circuit court judge for a jury trial.

All of parts of this interconnected system must operate efficiently for it to work. Certainly, the system works better if everyone maintains open communication and cooperation rather than attempting to pass or deflect blame. The public has a right to expect that their elected branches of government will work together to solve problems rather than hurl baseless political accusations at each other.

The public also has an important role in the system. If you are called to jury duty, come down and serve. If you are a witness or victim, cooperate with police and prosecutors, and come to court when necessary.

The silence of a victim or witness only creates more crime and more victims. Some common misconceptions put out to the public are that the Courts closed during the Covid pandemic,

that no jury trials took place, and there were no grand jury proceedings. The Courts never closed, not one day. Through the tireless efforts of our staff, the Clerk’s office, the Administrative Office of Courts here and in Montgomery, the probation officers, the Court Police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department and the Jail, we were able to use new technologies, develop new procedures, and maintain essential functions, including bond hearings, arraignments and all pre-trial hearings and procedures within the time limits required by Alabama law.

Much of the recent talk has been about jury trials. It is true that jury trials were suspended by the Alabama Supreme Court at the outset of the pandemic, and later reduced or suspended by me as the presiding judge during periods of Covid surge. There were two reasons for the reduction in jury trials during those times. First, there was the reduction in available jurors during certain periods. When there was a surge in Covid in Mobile, there would be a corresponding reduction in the number of persons willing to report for jury duty. Some months we had a juror response rate of only 10 percent. We knew we could not proceed full speed ahead with jury trials at that rate.

The second reason, simply put, was the well-being of our citizens. I felt it was unfair to require members of the public to come into close proximity with others if they were not willing or were extremely reluctant to do so. All of the other large circuits suspended jury trials during those periods for the same reasons.

When there was some criticism last year that the judges in Mobile were not doing enough, I asked the court administrator to compile information about what we had accomplished in Mobile versus the other large circuits in the state. As I suspected, it showed that from the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020 until December 2021, we held more jury trials, and disposed of more felony indictments, than any other Circuit in the state.

Of course, this is consistent with the fact that Mobile has one of the highest caseloads per judge in the state. We were a busy circuit before the pandemic, we have been a busy circuit during the pandemic, and we will be a busy circuit long after the pandemic is over.

There has also been a lot of talk about bonds. With the exceptions of persons charged with capital murder, and those already on probation, parole, or bond for another crime, every defendant charged with a crime is required under Alabama law and the Alabama Constitution to be given a bond, and the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution prohibits “excessive bail.” Our judges give bonds when they are required to do so, but if the offenses are violent, the bonds are significant and other conditions may be added. Also, bonds may be revoked when a defendant on bond engages in new criminal conduct. The revocation of bonds happens multiple times every day in the courthouse. The political charge that judges simply keep giving violent criminals bond over and over again is just false. And that political charge is

disappointing and distracting.

State laws are written by the State Legislature and local laws are written by city councils, and those laws are executed by the Governor or mayors. If public officials (elected by the public) do not like a law or a part of the Constitution, the proper answer is not to politically pressure courts, but instead to take steps to change the law or amend the Constitution. The courts are charged with applying laws as written, fairly and impartially, regardless of the outcome. That is the hallmark of an independent judiciary. No amount of political pressure is going to change the role of the courts.

Finally, I assure you that the judges will continue to do our part. But please understand that we do not conduct sham proceedings. The State and the defendants will receive fair trials. This is not China or Russia. All of us here today swore oaths to uphold the law, including the United States and Alabama Constitutions. I promise you that, notwithstanding any political pressure, the judges of the 13th Judicial Circuit will not violate those oaths.