A suspect who shot a gas station clerk while stealing beer was found guilty by a Mobile County jury Monday evening.

Reginald Blevins, 36, was arrested in January 2020 after shooting a clerk working at the CEFCO Gas Station on Springhill Avenue.

According to a statement shared by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, Blevins entered the CEFCO gas station and attempted to steal three cases of Bud Light. After being confronted by a store cashier, Blevins pulled out a firearm and threatened employees. While fleeing the scene, Blevins shot a store cashier in the thigh.

He was apprehended by law enforcement several days later after a high-speed chase.

According to the DA’s office, Blevins is a habitual offender with five prior convictions, one being a Class A felony. This makes his first-degree robbery charge punishable by a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole under Alabama law. Formal sentencing is set for Sept. 28.

Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan prosecuted the case. He said Blevin’s history is an example of revolving-door incarceration.

“While long overdue, Reginald Blevins is now no longer a threat to the citizens of Mobile County. His revolving door of violent crime is now closed and locked,” Morgan said in a statement. “Yesterday’s trial displayed the violent and sinister nature of Reginald Blevins’ mind. Blevins’ testimony and other evidence showed that Blevins has absolutely no remorse for the terror he has caused not only to the victim in this case but also to the victims in the other violent cases he has previously been convicted of. Thankfully, Alabama law now mandates that there is only one way Blevins will leave prison: in a pine box.”

At the time of the shooting, Blevins was on probation for a murder conviction. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to the murder of 48-year-old Joseph William O’Brien, who was shot to death while riding his bicycle near the post office on Springhill Avenue in October 2013. O’Brien’s killing garnered significant attention in the local media due to its apparent random nature and because it went unsolved for three years.

Blevins was sentenced to 20 years in prison for O’Brien’s murder, but 17 years of it was suspended. After getting credit for the year he served in Mobile County Metro Jail ahead of his trial, Blevins only wound up spending two years in state prison before he was released to serve five years of probation.

Blevins’ 2017 sentence was handed down by Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter despite his lengthy criminal history. In the three years between O’Brien’s murder and Blevins’ arrest in 2016, he wracked up charges for drug possession, domestic violence, gun crimes, assault and robbery.

Court records indicate prosecutors were attempting to revoke Blevins’ probation as he began to have run-ins with the law again. One motion to revoke his bond was made the day before robbing CEFCO.