The Mobile County Probate Court is urging voters who may have moved to update their voter registration before the state’s primary election on May 24.

A total of 17,462 Mobile County voters have moved and not notified the Board of Registrars. This includes 12,688 voters, who have moved within the county; 1,386, who have moved to another county within the state and 3,388 who’ve moved out of state.

All Alabamians, pursuant to state law, are to vote at the poll that serves the election precinct where they currently reside, according to a statement from the court.

If a voter has moved since participating in a non-municipal election, the voter should update their voter registration on or before May 9. That can be done in writing or online at the Mobile County Probate Court’s website.

Precinct changes

The Mobile County Probate Court recently announced changes to voting precincts. They are as follows:

The former precinct at Whistler UMC merged into current Precinct 20 at Hope Chapel AME Zion and current Precinct 14 at Collins Rhodes Elementary.

The former precinct located at the Apostolic Church of God merged into the current Precinct 50 at Davidson High School and the current Precinct 59 at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

The former precinct located at Volunteers of America merged into current Precinct 48 at the Abba Temple and current Precinct 49 at Regency Church of Christ.

The former precinct located at the Shoppes of Bel-Air has merged into the current Precinct 46 at Three Circle Church and current Precinct 60 at the Grand Hall.

The former precinct located at Grace United Methodist Church merged into current Precinct 66 Meadowlake Elementary School and current Precinct 67 at Tillman’s Corner Community Center.

Precinct 21 will now be located at Tanner Williams Assembly of God.

Precinct 24 will now be located at the Independent Living Center.

Precinct 35 will now be located at St. John United Methodist Church

Precinct 58 will now be located at Our Savior Catholic Church.

Precinct 60 will now be located at the Grand Hall

Precinct 80 will now be located at Church of the Island.

Postcards will be sent out alerting all active voters of these changes in late April.