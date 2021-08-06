Just a few days before classes are scheduled to begin, the Mobile County Board of Education met in a special called meeting this afternoon to update its COVID-19 policy. Effective immediately and until further notice, masks will be required for all staff, students and visitors on all Mobile County campuses and buses.

The board heard testimony from at least six local health officials who pointed to an ongoing wave of infections, primarily from the Delta variant, which they said is more harmful for children than last year’s Alpha variant.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold told the board COVID was a “very active disease” in Mobile at the moment, with transmission rates up 600 percent from earlier in the summer. Calling it a “serious” and “challenging” situation, Eichold reported there were 367 people hospitalized with COVID in the county today, leaving only 55 of 1,100 hospital beds available for any other patients.

Eichold warned the board a failure to enact a mask mandate could result in the illness or exposure and quarantining of dozens of students at a time. With nearly 60,000 students enrolled, Mobile County is the state’s largest public school system. Baldwin County passed a mask mandate last week and the Mobile Archdiocese announced yesterday masks would be required at its Catholic schools. Faith Academy in Mobile delayed its opening until late August as a result of the latest COVID spike.

Dr. Bill Admire, vice president and chief medical officer at Infirmary Health, said 19 percent of COVID cases nationwide currently are pediatric cases. He added that many children are asymptomatic and thus, can be “superspreaders” among the unvaccinated. Admire said hospitals in the Infirmary Health System, which includes Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital and North Baldwin Infirmary, are nearing capacity. He encouraged the board to require “fundamental” precautions including mask wearing, hygiene and social distancing. Masks in particular, he suggested, were responsible for curtailing influenza and RSV infections last year.

District II board member Don Stringfellow called the pandemic a “kind of nightmare that won’t go away,” noting Fonde Elementary School — which began classes in July — closed this week to sanitize after a spike in infections. Stringfellow said that without a mask mandate, the same would likely happen at other schools.

Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said it was a tough decision, but for the safety of the students, recommended the mask mandate until further notice. The board unanimously approved. Only a handful of parents were on hand in opposition of the mandate, but none were allowed to speak to the board. Classes begin in Mobile County Aug. 11.