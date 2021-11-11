A hot fishing destination at the gateway of Dauphin Island will be purchased by the Mobile County Commission.

On Nov. 8, commissioners approved the $2.1 million purchase of the Cedar Point Fishing Pier which sits right at the north end of the three mile long Dauphin Island bridge. The county will also acquire surrounding property for the pier and the accompanying bait shop.

The pier has been operated by the McRae family for the past 35 years.

“We are thankful for the very special patrons of the pier, many of whom have become good friends,”the family said in a statement posted to social media. The sale is expected to close on Dec. 1.

The family added the pier will be in “the able hands” of the Commission and trusts they will help preserve the legacy and memories of the pier. The family also said it hopes the Commission will preserve the pier’s no-fishing-license policy its patrons enjoyed. The pier is a one-stop shop where tourists can pick up bait, tackle, drinks, snacks, and rods to rent or buy. According to the Alabama Tourism Department, adults can fish from the pier for $7 and kids ages 3-10 for $3.

The county will be using its $2,254,500 allocation from this year’s Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) allocation to make the purchase, which also provides funds to cover closing costs. Gov. Kay Ivey announced the approval of the funds for the purchase in October during a press conference in Spanish Fort.

“The acquisition of Cedar Point Pier, along with projects like Bayfront Park’s pending expansion and the Dauphin Island Causeway restoration project, will continue transforming the coastline of south Mobile County, increase public access to water and advance conservation efforts, which are priorities for District 3,” said Mobile Commissioner Randal Dueitt.

The City of Daphne was allocated $4 million in this year’s GOMESA awards for the expansion of Bayfront Park.

GOMESA provides for the four gulf producing states and their eligible coastal political subdivisions (CPS) to share 37.5 percent of the qualified revenues from Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) oil and gas leases issued since Dec. 20, 2006. With approval from the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources administers the funds. Mobile and Baldwin counties receive separate GOMESA disbursements directly from the federal government.