Multiple residential developments, including one from DR Horton, are moving forward in Mobile County.

The Mobile County Commission was set to address five preliminary plat applications for subdivisions during a meeting on Thursday, April 21. These included a 171-home development on Howells Ferry Road and a 219-home Longmire Trail subdivision by DR Horton on McFarland Road and Dawes Lane.

There are also 115 acres being acquired for a subdivision on Schillinger Road just north of Three Notch Road. Two other preliminary plats included lot purchases for the Bentley’s Cove subdivision on Lott Road at Gallops Creek Drive and the Christ Church at Bell Creek subdivision on Grand Bay-Wilmer Road South.

Several local property owners appeared during the Thursday meeting to raise questions and express their concerns. Those questions led to a temporary delay in the approval of the Longmire Tral plat. It’s expected to be approved as a special vote at the county’s next work session on May 5.

Marion Kirschner lives on Megan Court in the Chad Estates subdivision off of Dawes Lane. Her property backs up into the proposed Longmire Trail development. She said the roughly 80 acres behind her home are mostly wetlands and the development will disturb wildlife habitats.

“We don’t know if this plat is going to do a well enough job preserving these wetlands for these different types of species,” Kirschner said. She went on to express concerns about water damage, increased traffic and possible increased enrollment in local schools.

“All in all, we just want to make sure all of these things have been addressed,” Kirschner said. “This is huge, huge construction.”

Linda Mah’s property backs up to the development as well and she said she was concerned clearing the land will push wildlife into her land.

“I’ve had to deal with moccasins, copperheads and nutria rats,” Mah said. “I’m there by myself and I have health issues. If they go to clearing all of this property, we’re going to have a war with these [animals].”

George Williams lives on the same cul-de-sac as Mah and Kirschner. He said he is a retired serviceman who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and he is suffering from cancer.

“That’s a quiet neighborhood and that’s one of the main reasons we moved in,” Williams said. “After moving all around the country for 27 years, I finally found my forever home, and now I find out that 219 houses will be right next door,” Williams said. “The amount of noise will be hard on me.”

Kenneth Wilson approached the commission with more concerns about residential developments on wetlands. Wilson’s property on Whisperlake Court is adjacent to the proposed 115-acre Two Ridge subdivision off of Schillinger Road. He also said the public has not been notified of what type of housing will be built on the property.

District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said he’s already discussed many of the residents’ concerns with his engineers.

Dueitt said Causey Middle School is the highest-enrolled middle school in the state and Baker High School has the second-highest enrollment for high schools. He said he’s met with Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill and other school officials and shared plans for several incoming developments. According to Dueitt, the possibility of new schools in the area has been discussed.

Mobile County Public Works Engineering Manager Matthew Barclift said the proposed developments meet all the county’s subdivision regulations.

Barclift said his office has been forwarding numerous preliminary plat applications to the county school system to keep them aware of possible future swells in population in certain areas.

Barclift said the county had no jurisdiction over the environmental impacts, but they could reach out to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries to review the plans. He noted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers oversees wetland regulations. He said the Longmire Trail developers have already delineated the wetlands on the property into common areas.

Barclift noted the county has no noise ordinance and cannot limit what happens during construction. Barclift said with the Longmire Trail project being completed in phases, there should be shorter periods of noise.

The county also has no zoning laws, Barclift said. He explained the Two Ridge development off Schillinger Road will be single-family housing, but the only reason he’s privy to that information is that the developers have been working with the county. He did not know how many homes are planned but explained that information will be disclosed in future plat approvals.

Mobile County Attorney Jay Ross told the commission if the subdivisions meet the county’s regulatory requirements, the county has an obligation to approve the plats. He said delays in these types of procedures create growing legal liability the longer they are postponed.

“The county has no jurisdiction to enforce matters beyond our properly passed rules and regulations,” Ross said.

Dueitt said due to the citizens’ concerns, he’d like to table the approval for the Longmire development while the county speaks with other agencies to get answers.

County Engineer Bryan Kegley said delaying the plat approval would cost the county money by having to reissue notices.

Steve Harbin, the development manager for the Longmire Trail subdivision, asked Dueitt to reconsider postponing the approval of the plat. He said the group is facing a time crunch and delays will likely cause friction with the seller.

Regardless of the inconveniences, Dueitt said he’d like to delay the approval for two weeks in order to speak with constituents and other local agencies. The item was tabled.

Dueitt asked Harbin why Longmire Trail was considering a private road subdivision, noting DR Horton does not normally follow that model. Dueitt said private roads create future problems for homeowners. Harbin said it was planned that way due to drainage on the property, and he said the developers would be happy to meet with him about it.