Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill is eyeing a $1,200 bonus for all full-time employees, he confirmed in a letter today.

Threadgill said he will recommend the one-time bonuses to the Board of School Commissioners in anticipation of employees finishing a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Your hard work over the last year has not gone unnoticed,” Threadgill wrote. “Because we as a district have practiced patience and have made tough decisions that have set our district on a positive financial footing for the first time in memory, I am able to tell you today that patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”

The bonuses equal about $9 million when spread to all of the system’s roughly 7,400 employees, MCPSS Director of Communications Rena Philips said. Giving the bonuses had been on Threadgill’s mind for some time, she said, but the system needed to wait to get a clearer financial picture before moving ahead with the one-time payments.

“We wanted to make sure we were financially secure before we did it,” Philips said.

The letter hints at criticism the system has taken publicly after Baldwin County gave $1,000 bonuses to its public school employees last year.

“As a leader of MCPSS, I cannot and will not make decisions based on what everyone else is doing, and at the time others are doing things,” Threadgill wrote. “Please understand that neither individuals nor particular groups/entities will be successful in their attempts to force the board and me to take action. We know that next to our students, our employees are the most integral part of the organization.”

The item will likely appear at the board’s meeting on Monday, March 22. If approved at that meeting, Philips said the hope is to get the bonuses out ahead of Spring Break, which begins April 5.