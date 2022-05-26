There are currently 14 school resource officers (SROs) overseeing the security of the Mobile County Public School System’s (MCPSS) 90 schools and 53,000 students. However, none of them are armed.

A mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, has rattled the U.S. and renewed a fierce debate over gun control and school security measures. The recent school shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead and numerous others were injured.

The debate spilled over into Mobile County Wednesday morning when the MCPSS Board of Education formally requested Superintendent Chresal Threadgill and Director of Security Andy Gatewood to review requirements to re-arm MCPSS’ security personnel.

Board president Bill Foster, who served as an elementary school principal for more than 30 years, told Lagniappe the request was a direct response to the massacre in Uvalde.

“It’s imperative that we look at rearming resource officers. It’s evident that these deranged shooters identify targets that are easier and less likely to be able to fight back,” Foster said. “This recent incident was at an elementary school where there were little kids and where teachers are primarily women.”

Foster said officers were armed in the past but at some point laws and requirements changed.

According to Gatewood, the system’s SRO program was launched in 1978 and officers carried firearms for nearly 30 years until the state law shifted in 2007 to require armed officers to be deputized through a local law enforcement agency. He said the change was sparked by an SRO being involved in an unjustifiable shooting. However, he was unfamiliar with the exact cause.

For the past 15 years, Mobile County SROs have been gun-free. Instead of firearms, access control, drill supervision and surveillance have become the primary role of the SROs, Gatewood explained. He said the officers conduct regular, random metal detector searches throughout campuses and canine-assisted searches are done three to five times a week on a random schedule. Those searches have led to the confiscation of at least three firearms in the last month.

Gatewood said he views the proposal in a positive light and credited the board and Threadgill for their awareness of the safety needs of students and faculty. He said there was interest in re-arming officers following the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting. However, he believes there is enough support and motivation to push through the effort this time.

“I have complete confidence in my officers being rearmed and if it is shown to be a proactive solution we will not hesitate to do so,” Gatewood said. “That would require a lot of training and additional qualifications. We’d also have to determine specifications for how and what kind of firearms we would carry.”

Gatewood said his SROs are all former law enforcement officers and carry more than a hundred years of combined experience. He said some of his officers are former SWAT members and have worked on criminal investigation teams. He said MCPSS’ resource officers were traditionally required to perform higher on firearm training tests than what is required for standard police officers and said the same would be the case for his officers today.

Foster said he personally doesn’t want to stop with just arming SROs and he would like to see the system’s SRO program expanded to include more officers to canvass each school property more directly. He said he believes the Alabama State Board of Education should consider funding SROs through state allocations. Currently, the officers are supported completely through local funds.

Immediately following the Stoneman Douglas shooting in 2018, the state Legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey passed the Alabama Sentry Program, which allowed a school administrator to be armed if a system does not have an SRO.