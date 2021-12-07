Authorities say a threat to Semmes Middle School and Mary G. Montgomery High School last week included several “racial hate” statements. The student who was taken into custody for the threat reportedly had a history of mental health trouble.

Mobile County Sheriff deputies arrested a 15-year-old male MGM student on Friday for threats against both schools made on social media.

According to a Tuesday press release from MCSO spokesperson Lori Myles, teachers, parents and students contacted the office to report the threats, which included a “racial hate” statement and a threat to “shoot” both schools.

Deputies responded to a residence on Walter Tanner Road and took the teenager into custody without incident. The parents were reportedly in the process of dealing with blowback from the incident online when law enforcement arrived.

The parents have claimed they have been working with their son on mental health and were in the process of getting him into AltaPointe Health for care. Because of the circumstances surrounding the possibility of mental illness, it was decided to charge the 15-year-old with disorderly conduct.

According to press reports, the student’s parents took over an Instagram account linked to the incident and alleged another student had gained access to it and posted the content.

Lagniappe has asked Myles if the sheriff’s office is investigating any classmates and is waiting for details.

Multiple requests for information concerning the incident have not been acknowledged by Mobile County Public School System’s communications department, including a request seeking whether or not any school expulsions have been issued.