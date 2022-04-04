Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS)’s 90 school campuses were under precautionary lockdown Monday morning.

MCPSS notified families via social media at 9:30 a.m. that all 53,000 students and 7,200 employees were under heightened security measures at their respective facilities “on the advice of law enforcement.” All school doors were locked and outdoor activities limited.

The lockdowns were a response to an alert issued Monday by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office that 39-year-old Clint Austin Barnard left a mental hospital without notifying officials. Barnard was later arrested at his home around 9:45 a.m.

MCSO spokesperson Lori Myles believes the school system had encountered Barnard on a couple of occasions and reportedly trespassed on MCPSS property about a month ago. In March, photos of Bernard’s vehicle were taken by MCPSS School Resource Officers and sent to MCSO. During that same time, Bernard made several statements to people at the school that were “alarming.” However, the two incidents were not connected until April 1, when Myles said Barnard’s mother called police to have deputies pick up Barnard. They transported him to a nearby hospital for evaluation and he left without notifying authorities some time over the weekend.

Barnard’s family is seeking an involuntary commitment for Barnard through Mobile County Probate Court now, Myles said. He was escorted to a hearing at approximately 11:45 a.m.

MCPSS did not immediately respond to Lagniappe to confirm whether or not lockdowns were lifted following Barnard’s arrest.