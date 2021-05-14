State Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Semmes, is no longer a captain with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from a MCSO spokeswoman.

Stringer was fired by Sheriff Sam Cochran on Wednesday for his sponsorship of House Bill 618, which would make pistol permits unnecessary, MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles said. Cochran has been vocally opposed to so-called constitutional carry in the past, she said.

“(Stringer) sponsored a bill for constitutional carry,” Myles said. “The sheriff has a difference of opinion.”

Although he was hired at the rank of captain, Stringer’s position was an appointed one. Stringer did not immediately return calls and texts asking for comment.

In addition to allowing for concealed carry without a permit in the state, HB 618, also would have removed the ability for district attorneys to judge intent through the use of a firearm without a permit during the commission of a crime.

Introduced in March, the bill has not gained much traction in the House. It has yet to make it out of committee with one day left in the session.

Currently, anyone in Mobile County who wishes to begin carrying a concealed firearm must register and pay a fee with the sheriff’s office.