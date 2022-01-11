There’ll be a new sheriff in town.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran, 67, made public last week his plans to retire from office when his term expires at the end of the year. He has been Mobile County sheriff since 2006 and will be completing a near half-century career in law enforcement.

“I have served 48 years in law enforcement and now I want to retire and spend time with my family,” Cochran said.

After his most recent re-election in 2018, Cochran said he made clear with his department it would be his last time running. The sheriff oversees a department of 600 employees in administrative, field operations, support and corrections. The sheriff also manages the Mobile Metro Jail with a 1,500 daily population and a 325-bed minimum work release barracks.

As a last hoorah in office, Cochran has taken up advocacy against growing efforts in the Alabama Legislature to eliminate the requirement for concealed carry permits and has been able to pull his political weight to encourage the Mobile County Commission to adopt a condemnation of any such legislation as well as bipartisan support from the Mobile and Baldwin Democratic parties. Pushing public policy has been a mission for Cochran, who has led the charge to implement new statewide databases for scrap metal and pharmaceutical purchases.

Cochran told Lagniappe he is most proud for his efforts in improving technology in the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department over the years, implementing new communications equipment, live databases and even drones. He said his initiatives to crack down on meth manufacturing in the county has been largely successful and he detailed these in a book published in 2019 titled “Initiative: How Mobile Beat the Meth Makers.” He said a volunteer base helped to track and record pseudoephedrine purchases and led to many arrests and busts. An intelligence unit in the jail has also been especially productive and has led to “dozens” of resolved murders and other investigations.

Cochran also said he’s proud of the increased benefits and pay he’s been able to secure for his employees.

Cochran is a native of Mobile and a graduate of McGill Institute. He attended the University of South Alabama where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration. He also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Beginning as a cadet with the Mobile Police Department in 1974 at the age of 19, Cochran spent 31 years working up through the ranks. He was appointed as Mobile Chief of Police in 1996 and served 10 years.

In mid-2006, Cochran was appointed sheriff by Gov. Bob Riley after then-sheriff Jack Tillman pleaded guilty to perjury and an ethics violation for taking jail food funds to start a retirement account for himself. The opening led to a flood of 10 sheriff-hopefuls.

Democrat DaVon Grey ran away with 57 percent of the vote against five-party contenders in the summer primary. Grey was disqualified when second-place finisher Clint Ulmer successfully challenged the election in court and showed Grey failed to file proper paperwork. Ironically, Ulmer was later disqualified as well for not filing a finance report on time, leaving third-place candidate Matt Tew as the Democratic candidate.

Cochran won the Republican primary in a landslide with 55 percent of the vote despite second-place candidate Mark Barlow having Tillman’s endorsement. Voters elected Cochran as sheriff later that year where he carried 66 percent of the vote over Tew.

Mobile County re-elected Cochran in 2010 over Democratic challenger Will Johnson, giving the incumbent sheriff 63 percent of the vote. Cochran trounced Republican-hopeful Howard Waters in the 2014 primaries with 92 percent of the vote and was unopposed during the general election.

For his fourth election in 2018, Cochran picked up the Republican nomination with 83 percent of the vote against challenger Charlie Wycoff. He was unopposed in the general election.

In his plans to step aside, Cochran said he is endorsing Paul Burch, who serves as a captain in the sheriff’s department. He says Burch has been integral to the success of his administration and under Burch’s leadership, the sheriff’s major crimes unit has solved every county homicide since 2016.

“I fully endorse Paul Burch for sheriff and look forward to working with his campaign,” Cochran said.

Burch plans to formally announce his campaign later this month. No other candidates have announced plans to run at this time.