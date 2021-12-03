A 15-year-old Mary G. Montgomery High School has been arrested in connection with reported threats made to area schools.

The Mobile County Public Schools System did not immediately respond to Lagniappe for requests for preliminary information of the incident. However, the system told other local media outlets it was working with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to investigate threats on social media made against Mary G. Montgomery High School and Semmes Middle School.

The teenager is being charged with disorderly conduct and is currently in custody at the Strickland Youth Center.