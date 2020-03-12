The Mobile County court system has announced that all jury trials set through March and April will be suspended as a precaution due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The 13th Judicial Circuit made the announcement Thursday for the “safety of the citizens and to protect them from risks and unknowns associated with COVID-I9.” The decision follows similar postponements and cancelations across the state and across the country.

Anyone who has been summoned for jury duty during the months of March and

April should not report to the courthouse on their assigned week. Officials have also asked anyone who is not a party to a case to stay away from Mobile County’s Government Plaza.

The release did clarify that, as of now, the courthouse will remain open for all other normal business outside of jury trials. If that status changes, officials plan to issue another press release with details on how it will proceed at that time.