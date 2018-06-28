A Mobile County teacher has won the nation’s highest honor for professional educators.

Chasity Collier, a fifth-grade science teacher at Dawes Intermediate School, received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching and a $10,000 grant from the National Science Foundation Wednesday during a presentation with President Donald Trump.

It’s the latest in a string of professional accolades for Collier, who was named the teacher of the year by the Mobile County Public School System and the state of Alabama in 2017.

“Dedicated and highly skilled teachers are America’s most vital resource. Our state is proud of Mrs. Chasity Collier. This is a significant professional achievement,” State Superintendent Eric Mackey said. “Alabama’s teachers are some of our nation’s best because they focus on improving classroom performance and student engagement.”



Throughout her career, Collier has served in many different professional roles and as a representative on multiple state education committees.

She was also an Alabama Math, Science, and Technology Initiative (AMSTI) coach from 2008 until 2015.

“Teachers are special people who have a calling in their lives to make all things possible for those with whom they have the opportunity to work,” Collier said. “Their impact on children defines how their students feel about themselves and what they think they are capable of achieving.”