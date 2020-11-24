Jury trials in Mobile County Circuit Court have been suspended until January due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from Presiding Judge Michael Youngpeter.

The trials could resume after Jan. 11, 2021, the statement. The Court wil! continue to consult with public health officials to determine whether jury trials may safely recommence at that time.

lf you received a juror summons for the week of November 30 or

December 7, you do NOT need to report to jury duty.

New summons will be sent for trials beginning Jan. 11.