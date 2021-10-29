A cyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a Mobile Police Department cruiser on Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, officer George Tolbert Jr., 65, of Irvington, was on his way to work in the MPD’s 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe when he collided with a cyclist from Irvington named Robert Lee Bryant, age 38, on Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway at One Mile Road. Bryant was transported to USA Health University Hospital in critical condition.

Nothing further is available as the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

In response to a Lagniappe records request, MPD attorney Wanda Rahman wrote in an email that there have been 413 officer-involved traffic accidents from 2019 through September 2021. No information was provided concerning how many of these accidents were serious.

In August, a police officer struck a woman in her car while responding to an emergency call with his lights and sirens on. Personal injury attorneys told Lagniappe that chances of recourse in this situation are low due to state laws. MPD spokesperson Charlette Solis told the newspaper Tolbert did not have his lights or sirens on when he struck the cyclist.