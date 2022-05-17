The Mobile Police Department (MPD) will recognize Tactical Intelligence Investigator Charles Dewberry as its Officer of the Year during an award ceremony tonight at the Battle House.

Dewberry, 32, is a Mobile County native and Class of 2008 graduate of Theodore High School. He has been a member of MPD for the past nine years and graduated from Liberty University with a degree in criminal justice in 2021. Dewberry has been working as a detective for the past three years.

While a patrol officer in Precinct 2, Dewberry took proactive steps to connect with residents and held raffle drives to help local families during Christmas. During a drive in 2017, he and his wife presented gifts to over 150 local children.

As a detective, Dewberry was the lead investigator into the high-profile drug trafficking case of Darrin Southall that played out last year. That case has resulted in the toppling of a multi-state, $24 million organized crime ring operating out of Prichard.

The investigation has been nationally highlighted and has led to a total of 19 suspects being indicted on federal charges.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Dewberry alone clocked 933 hours of overtime over the two-year investigation, all of which are reimbursed through the All of his hours are U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Prine called Dewberry’s efforts “unparalleled and unmatched.”

“We couldn’t be more proud Officer Dewberry,” Prine said. “His work ethic and the type of commitment he dedicated to these cases speak to the kind of officer he is. If I had 10 more officers just like him, we’d be all the better for it.”

While more indictments are forthcoming, at present, the following statistical accomplishments have been realized as a direct result of Officer Dewberry’s efforts:

$2.4 million in bulk U.S. Currency

$400,000 in seized high-end jewelry

14 seized vehicles, five of which are considered luxury-grade

12 seized firearms

12 kilograms of Cocaine

2 kilograms of Heroin

​Additionally, the investigation led to the identification of suspects linked to the murder victims in Mobile County.

Going after the ‘big fish’

Dewberry told Lagniappe when he stepped into his role as an investigator he was handed resources laying out current intelligence in the city, which highlighted key suspects. He decided at that time he was going to make it his mission to go after Southall, who had been on MPD’s radar since 2016.

In the beginning, Dewberry said the exact extent and inner workings of Southall’s organization were unclear. As information was hard to obtain, Dewberry said police thought Southall was distributing through a small-scale, trickle-down distribution model to obfuscate anything linking back to himself. He said it wasn’t until closer to Southall’s February 2021 arrest that MPD realized he was the leader of an extensive drug distribution network funneling narcotics throughout the Gulf Coast.

Early collaboration with local agencies in the investigation led to securing court authorization to tap Southall’s cellphones and monitor phone calls. That monitoring led to key phone recordings of Southall discussing plans to obtain, pay for, transport and collect money for various types of controlled substances, primarily cocaine and heroin. It also led to several large interceptions of drug deliveries and cash.

Southall was ultimately arrested at the Ritz Carlton in New Orleans in February 2021. Dewberry said the arrest was a moment of gratification, but it was really just the beginning, as they had to win their case in court and there was still an entire organization to dismantle.

Even after Southall pled guilty in November 2021 and was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison, Dewberry said there were still a dozen other associates who needed to be prosecuted. Three of them were sentenced to federal prison as recently as May 9 and two more on May 16. Eight others are awaiting trial.

“The job’s not done and we still have to push through, and we’re still pushing through,” Dewberry said.

Dismantling an empire

Dewberry said while he’s personally spent only a matter of hours testifying in court, all of that has been made possible by several hundred hours of preparation by dozens of dedicated officers.

“The 10 minutes you are on the stand is the easy part. Through the last part of it, I pretty much worked six months straight every day, including weekends,” Dewberry said. “Ultimately, it was a huge sacrifice from me and a lot of other officers to process and curate the evidence, understand it and present it in federal court. ‘Overwhelming’ is the best word for it.”

Dewberry said he and others were driven to the work because they saw an opportunity to impact the community and make it safer.

“We had the opportunity to take out the hierarchy of a drug trade — one of the most lucrative — all at one time. That hadn’t been done before and the hope was to weed out some violence and interrupt the flow of heroin and hopefully help some drug users get cleaned up,” Dewberry said.

Dewberry said due to the capital and resources Southall had access to, it has taken all of MPD’s law enforcement tools to knock his organization down and keep it there.

Others have tried to step up to fill the vacancy left by Southall, according to Dewberry, but they are easily being weeded out. He said usurpers do not have the social capital or the organizational skills Southall had.

In many ways, he said, pulling up Southalls’s crime ring by the roots has created an even playing field for law enforcement.

“They’re sloppy, they make more mistakes, they’re more desperate, they don’t have as much money, they don’t have the same reputation,” he said.

Deberry said the city has felt the impact of the fall of Southall’s organization, including rising costs of narcotics and the reduction in speed and availability of products.

Everyday efforts lead to big breakthroughs

Dewberry said he has confidence in MPD and is proud to be a part of it.

“Everyone has given everything they’ve got, all day every day. I’ve seen it, I hear it. We didn’t create the issues we’re facing, but we’re tasked with solving it,” Dewberry said.

He believes the department is currently excelling in technology-based policing and said MPD was likely one of the leading agencies in the state in terms of what tools have been implemented. He said dedication to public safety-aimed community outreach initiatives is another strong area for MPD. He said it shows forward-thinking and dedication to investment. He noted the payoffs for these efforts may not be felt for 10 to 15 years.

“I’m a small piece in a big operation. That goes from the mayor down to recruits — everyone has a role in this department, and sometimes they may not understand their role. But doing quality jobs when no one is looking set up successes in [the Southall] case and many others,” Dewberry said. “Doing good work, remaining professional, following through on the things you need to do all the time — that has led and opened doors for big cases to happen.”