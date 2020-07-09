The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) will receive an $3 million Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant to rehabilitate an apron at the Mobile Downtown Airport.

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby announced 16 airports in the state, including the Mobile Downtown Airport, will receive funding for various airport improvements.

The funding, some of which is made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief,and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020, was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

“Providing premium transportation to the customers of our region is our number one priority. We want to express our gratitude to Senator Shelby for his leadership and help to secure this funding, “ said Elliot B. Maisel, Chairman of the Mobile Airport Authority Board. “During such an uncertain time, this funding will allow us to continue to improve the Mobile Downtown Airport and move closer to our goal of transitioning all commercial air service there.”

The FAA grants are administered through Fiscal Year 2020 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) annual and supplemental awards. Additionally, funds provided through the CARES Act serve as the local match for the airport improvement Projects.

This grant comes in addition to the more than $23 million in grants awarded to MAA over the past two months by the FAA as a result of the CARES Act.