The Alabama Secretary of State’s (SOS) office will host a voter registration event in Mobile Oct. 13 and will distribute voter ID cards for residents without an accepted form of identification.



The event will be held at the Salvation Army facility located at 1009 Dauphin Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Voter registration forms will be made available to those who need to register or update their current voter information.



The last day to register before the Nov. 6 midterm election will be Monday, Oct. 22.



Since it went into effect in 2014, Alabama’s Voter ID law has required registered voters to present a valid form of identification at the poll in order to cast a ballot.



State law currently allows poll workers to accept: driver’s licenses, non-driver IDs, state-issued IDs (any state), federal IDs, United States passports, employee IDs from any federal, state, county or city or municipal board entity, student or employee IDs from any public or private college or technical school in Alabama and military or tribal IDs.



Those without any of those accepted forms of ID can also obtain an Alabama Photo Voter ID card through the Secretary of State’s office, which will be offered free of charge during the upcoming registration event in Mobile on Oct. 13.



In order to qualify for the free photo voter ID, applicants must be a registered voter with a current Alabama address and without any of the other accepted forms of voter ID.



Applications must also provide some proof of identification.



According to the Secretary of State’s office, those can include IDs that are no longer valid, birth certificates, marriage records, Medicare or Medicaid documentation, military records, school records or transcripts, social security administration documentation, state or federal census records, hospital or nursing home records or any valid certificate of citizenship.



All of this information and more is made available through the secretary of state office’s website, alabamavotes.gov. It contains sample ballots for the upcoming election, a voter guide, and information regarding the statewide amendments that will be voted on Nov. 6.



That information and more on how to register to vote can be found at vote411.org, which is hosted by the League of Women Voters.

“We want Alabama voters to have convenient access to all the material necessary so they can make informed decisions on Election Day,” Secretary of State John Merrill said. “We are pleased to be able to offer this information on our website for all the 3.4 million registered voters in the state.”