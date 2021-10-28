(This story was corrected to dissociate the Mobile Infirmary with the Center for Reproductive Medicine. Both are defendants in the lawsuit but are separate institutions.)

Last December, a Mobile Infirmary patient was allegedly able to wander into a cryogenic freezer and destroy embryos being stored there. Now, the Center for Reproductive Medicine is facing multiple allegations of wrongful death.

In a civil complaint filed in September in Mobile County Circuit Court, Felicia and Scott Aysenne are seeking a jury trial for damages as they allege the Infirmary showed negligence, which resulted in the loss of their last embryo being stored at the facility. The Center is facing a similar lawsuit filed by two other couples just two days before the Aysennes’ complaint. Circuit Court Judge Jill Phillips is assigned to both cases.

The Aysennes were receiving care from the Reproductive Center beginning in 2013 for assistance in conceiving children. The Center provides services for harvesting, storing and implanting embryos, including in vitro fertilization. The Center cryopreserved the Aysenne’s embryos and the plaintiffs were paying to have them stored and preserved in the clinic’s cryogenic freezer.

The complaint states that after an embryo developed sufficiently for pregnancy, the plaintiffs were given notice during a phone call that the last remaining embryo had been destroyed in an incident at the facility.

On Dec. 20, 2020, the Aysennes allege that an Infirmary patient was able to enter the fertility clinic’s storage area and enter the freezer, removing several embryos including their own. The complaint names the embryo “Baby Aysenne.” It is believed that the subzero temperatures of the embryos burned the patient’s hands and the patient dropped them on the floor where they were exposed to room temperature and were killed.

The Mobile Police Department could not find any record of an incident report or any emergency calls made by the Infirmary for this date.

The Reproductive Center’s in vitro lab and cryogenic storage freezer is located within the Infirmary’s hospital facility. According to the complaint, the freezer is supposed to remain locked and monitored at all times.

The plaintiffs are arguing that the center’s negligence led to the wrongful death of their embryo. They are also alleging that the center breached their contract by failing in their services to protect and secure their storage freezer.

On Oct. 20, the defense filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that the plaintiff’s complaint falls short of the state’s standard to claim wrongful death as “they are not ‘persons’ under the law.” The state’s criminal homicide statute provides that a child must be in utero to be considered a “person.” They point to the 2006 Brody Act which amended the definition of a “person” to include an unborn child — but only if “in utero,” or in a uterus. It notes Alabama’s Human Protection Act of 2019 does not attempt to prohibit or limit the destruction of pre-implantation embryos produced for in vitro, either.

In its motion to dismiss, the defense does not dispute the allegations of the Dec. 20, 2020, incident.

The fertility clinic’s defense states that the proper language for the fertilized egg should be “pre-embryo” and that the plaintiff’s terms of “embryonic minor; child; or human being” have never been used in Alabama courts. The defense is even questioning the plaintiff’s standing as “parents” as they could only have this status if an embryo were in utero.

The Center also filed a motion to seal due to the “sensitive nature of the medical services at issue in this case, which includes assisted reproductive techniques.”

At the time of the incident (December 2020), the Asyennes’ five-year agreement for cryopreservation had expired, ending in 2018, according to the defense. A contract between the groups entered as evidence shows that the Reproductive Center was authorized to destroy any unused embryos at this time.

The Reproductive Center is arguing that these signed agreements acknowledge the chance that these embryos would not develop into a pregnancy or survive the cryopreservation process and that “laboratory accidents can occur which result in the loss of some or all embryos.” The cited contract includes failures due to genetic failure, abnormalities, bacterial contamination or laboratory equipment failure.

A hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022, for the Court to decide on the defenses’ motion to dismiss.