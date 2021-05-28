A man wearing a blue shirt, backpack and mask entered the Walmart at 101 East I-65 Service Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. yesterday and began starting small fires throughout the store.
The store was evacuated by managers and no injuries were reported. The man left the scene before police arrived.
If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, the Mobile Fire Department requests they call the department at (251)208-7311.
