SUBMITTED – The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to the scene of an overturned commercial vehicle shortly after 11 a.m. this morning, to extinguish a fully involved fire on Interstate-10 eastbound at the Virginia Street off-ramp. The tanker is confirmed to have been hauling an unknown amount of petroleum product. No word on how the tanker overturned, but an investigation is pending. Additional updates will be provided as received.

Photos courtesy of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department