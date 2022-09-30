The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to a fire at Keystone Apartments located at 750 Flave Pierce Rd., on Thursday evening.

According to a press release, fire department personnel responded to the 2-story apartment building with heavy, black smoke present. After which, fire suppression teams entered the building and began searching for the source of the fire.

“There were no injuries reported from the scene. As a result of the fire, the originating apartment and connected breezeway suffered heavy flame and smoke damage. Investigators determined that the incident was an accidental cooking fire,” the press release reads.

Firefighters were able to successfully extinguish all signs of fire without any further incident.