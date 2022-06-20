A local firefighter advocacy group has sued the city of Mobile and the Mobile County Personnel Board over raises mainly for police officers it says breaks state pay parity laws.

The lawsuit, filed on June 17 by the International Association of Firefighters Local 1349, better known as the Mobile Firefighters Association, accuses the city of ignoring pay parity between MFRD and the Mobile Police Department when it approved a shift pay incentive for police and some dispatchers, but did not make firefighters eligible for the increases.

The complaint argues that police and dispatchers will get incentives based on certain certifications; firefighters were omitted from eligibility, despite similar certifications being available to them as well.

“The shift incentive pay policy provides benefits for employees who have achieved the status of Certified Law Enforcement Officer based on attaining certification for that status by successfully completing a course of study provided by the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission,” the complaint reads. “The Shift Incentive Pay Policy provides benefits for employees who have achieved the status of Certified Public Safety Dispatcher based on attaining certification of that status by successfully completing a course of study provided by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials International. Notably omitted from the Shift Incentive Pay Policy are the Public Safety employees who have completed equivalent certification and training provided by the Alabama Fire College and Personnel Standard Commission which provides comparable certification identified as Firefighter I and Firefighter II.”

The 10 percent pay incentive has been approved by the City Council and Personnel Board, over objections by firefighters. The lawsuit asked the Mobile County Circuit Court to prevent the city, through temporary injunction, from continuing to ignore pay parity.

Following a council meeting in March, Mobile Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste argued the incentive is not considered a raise and is therefore not subject to the same scrutiny because the law refers to step increases and not certifications.