Two Mobile firefighters are searching for new jobs and a third is appealing to the Mobile County Personnel Board after each made social media posts that officials say violated Mobile Fire-Rescue Department rules, a union representative told Lagniappe Wednesday.

Local firefighter union President Bill Erickson said two of the firefighters in question were terminated and a third resigned over posts related to the “Black Lives Matter” protests that administration and department officials believed to be offensive. He confirmed that one of the firefighters has decided to appeal his termination.

“I felt like we had substantial evidence that there was no racial animus in the comments they made,” Erickson said. “I think they got caught up in recent comments related to events going on now.”

Erickson, who did not release the names of the firefighters involved, said he could not go into much detail about the incidents. However, Erickson did advocate for better training of firefighters on issues, like systematic bias awareness and diversity awareness.

In a memo emailed to firefighters and obtained by Lagniappe, Chief Mark Sealy addresses the current issues and protests. He also addressed the social media policy.

“Today there are those who are searching social media content for anything that you as a public servant have said in order to use it against you, the department, and the city,” Sealy wrote. “Those of us in the public sector must realize that the organization’s mission is more important than your free speech and there is case law to back this up. While it is true that while your freedom of speech is protected by the First Amendment, your position is not.”

Sealy called these “trying and unprecedented” times.

“We are facing struggles that none of us have seen and are seeing what some of our members have been dealing with for centuries,” he wrote. “We will solve this but it’s going to take all of us, working together, to do it.”

The firefighter who decided to resign rather than face additional punishment said he made a post spoofing a line from the movie “Full Metal Jacket” and said that nobody’s life matters. In an interview with Lagniappe, where he asked to not be named because he was looking for a new job, he said he supports the protests. He said the firefighters involved had been on administrative leave before the department decided to take further action.

MFRD Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse declined to comment on the situation when contacted on Wednesday.

Erickson said he expects more punishment to come related to the department’s social media policy.