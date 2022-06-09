The Mobile County Republican Party has reprimanded and retaliated against a GOP legislative candidate for fraternizing and interacting with Democrats online.

According to a press release published Thursday, Mobile County Republican Party Chairman Tricia Strange announced the party’s executive non-judicial committee has disqualified Republican House District 100 candidate Pete Kupfer’s membership application to the local party’s executive committee. His application to join as a sitting county party member has also been denied.

The sanctions come as Kupfer is on a six-week trip to attend Coast Guard Officer Candidate School in New London, Connecticut. Kupfer posted on social media on June 1 notifying his supporters he would be absent when the runoff occurred and asking that they continue to support him.

“While the timing is not great, I am extremely proud to be serving my country and I would be honored to serve the great people of District 100!” Kupfer wrote.

Strange said the actions are in response to a dossier of Kupfer’s social media activity that reveals a pattern of using his personal account to “openly communicate and supporting Democrat candidates,” and engaging on pages like the Mobile County Democratic Party and the Democratic Socialists of America. Stange said the documents also show Kupfer allegedly aiding in recruiting Democrats to run for office and that the information was provided to the party ahead of the May 24 primary election.

The document highlights activity dating back to December 2016 and shows Kupfer positively reacting to several Democratic-aligned posts discussing political meetings and upcoming elections. There is also a post picturing Kupfer with former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones.

Kupfer is an employee with the Alabama Education Association (AEA), but took a leave of absence to run for office. He is currently in a runoff with Mobile optometrist Mark Shirey for the Republican nomination to open House District 100 seat. Speaker Pro Tem Victor Gaston has opted not to seek reelection. Shirey finished with 47 percent of the vote among three candidates during the May 24 primary. Kupfer took 28 percent.

Shirey told Lagniappe his campaign had nothing to do with the report. House District 100 represents a southwest portion of Mobile, the majority of which is included in zip code 36695.

“Mr. Kupfer is welcome to communicate with whoever he chooses, but his pattern of openly supporting Democrats and their organizations while at the same time wanting to hold a membership position on the Mobile County Republican Executive Committee is not applicable,” Strange said. She noted Kupfer’s activity was from his personal page and not associated with his AEA work.

Kupfer has allegedly refused to speak with the party’s non-judiciary committee twice as an opportunity to explain the activity.

“Our local GOP Party has a duty to share information with our voters regardless of a calendar when credible evidence comes to our attention that we believe our Republican voters need to know,” Strange said.

Stieber says dossier an establishment attack

Personal friend Michael Stieber is managing Kupfer’s page while he is away. He told Lagniappe Kupfer is in the Coast Guard reserves and was activated to go to training earlier than expected. He should be back in Mobile by July 6.

Stieber said Kupfer did not receive the first request to meet with the local party. He said when he did get notified of their request it was three days before the primary and was unavailable.

Stieber said the attack is clearly a smear by the Republican establishment who he said has been antagonistic towards Kupfer since he qualified to run. Stieber said Kupfer is running a grassroots campaign and no one expected that he would be able to force a runoff. He noted that Kupfer has walked more than 500 miles campaigning in District 100 and has only raised about $5,000 in campaign contributions.

Stieber said Kupfer uses his Facebook page as his professional account for his AEA work, where he pushes out information and engages with representatives and political groups. He said the dossier combed through Kupfer’s account and took account of isolated activity while disregarding thousands of other engagements with non-Democrat Party content.

Stieber said the attack clearly shows how the local Republican party wants to choose its own candidates and not the people.